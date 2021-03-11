KRK On HC Restraining Him From Posting 'Defamatory Review' Against Nikhil Dwivedi: Will Make One More Video

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi recently took Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK, to court over defamatory tweets making 'baseless allegations' against him and his company. Now, the Bombay High Court has restrained KRK from making and releasing any 'defamatory review' videos on YouTube pertaining to Dwivedi.

KRK reacted to a news report about the Bombay HC's order, and tweeted on Wednesday, "First thing, I know nothing about any such case. I haven't received any notice from court till date. 2nd I will make one more video about him soon because he needs more treatment."

For the unversed, Nikhil's lawyer senior advocate Virendra Tulzapurkar revealed a series of tweets including the one wherein KRK had tagged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (IT) Department when talking against Nikhil.

First thing, I know nothing about any such case. I haven’t received any notice from court till date. 2nd I will make one more video about him soon because he needs more treatment. https://t.co/HVPI6xr2Ao — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 10, 2021

"The intention was clearly to sully my client's reputation, defame him and lower him in the eyes of the right-thinking members of society," Tulzapurkar argued before Justice Anil Menon on March 4. According to reports, KRK did not turn up for the hearing, despite being served with the hearing notice.

Tulzapurkar also told the court, "My client initially ignored the tweets, however, this emboldened KRK and he persisted in publishing such a review in January 2021."

After hearing the plea, Justice Anil Menon said, "The second review clearly makes out a prima facie case against KRK. In the circumstances, I have no hesitation in granting ad-interim relief against him." As per the injunction order, KRK is restrained from publishing or distributing and or disseminating anything though directly and indirectly defaming Dwivedi.

However, last week, KRK tweeted that there is no case going on against him. He had written, "Please note @TwitterSupport @Twitter this guy #NikhilDwivedi is sending you fake mails. There is no case against me in any court of Law! Thanks!"

