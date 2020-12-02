Nikhil Dwivedi On OTT Presenting Him Acting Opportunities: Post Scam 1992, It’s A Different Story

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi had been away from the screen for a long time, before he made his comeback with the recently released web series, Scam 1992. In a recent interview, Nikhil explained the reason he stayed away from the screen, and why he decided to take up the opportunity that Scam 1992 presented him with.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Nikhil said that OTT made up for the lack of work he faced in the last few years. "Post Scam, it is a different story. My phone has not stopped ringing. I am looking forward to anything interesting that comes my way. I have been out of work for 5 -6 years. OTT gave me the chance. That is the difference OTT has got," he said.

He is excited about OTT because of its scope for experimenting, which he believes is the reason why the platform is coming up with great content.

"They can do so without the pressure of selling tickets. When that pressure is taken away, the makers are free to indulge, experiment and tell their kind of stories. It is not always possible to challenge the big screen norms. Whatever one may say, however bold and gutsy you want to be, one has to sometimes adhere to some parameters as you don't want to lose too much of money. OTT can do that," he said.

Talking about how the series gave a platform to his co-star Pratik Gandhi, Nikhil said, "He has garnered such a response which even a star kid cannot garner. He has been around for 15 years. Who would have given a break to an actor in films who has been around for 15 years? Never."

Talking about Scam 1992, it is a crime drama directed by Hansal Mehta, and it follows the story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta and his 1992 Indian stock market scam. The series premiered on SonyLIV on October 9, 2020.

