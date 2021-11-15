kubbra-sait-on-quitting-twitter-for-a-break-and-being-a-soft-target-on-social-media

Actress Kubbra Sait who recently took a break from Twitter, spoke about being a soft target on social media to a leading daily and shared her stand on the emergence of trolling culture.

Kubbra told Times Of India, "If you are responsible about what you say then how does it matter if you are a target or not? Do you have your truth by your side? Then stand by your truth. End of story. If that makes you a target or an icon or activist, it is the problem of the people who are judging and labelling you. Period!"

When asked about hate comments and trolling, she said that they do exist, but so do the good comments, happy people and their encouragement hence, she would like to focus on the brighter side.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Asked Kubbra Sait To Go Outside As She Wept After Filming Intimate Scene For Sacred Games

Kubbra had quit Twitter to take a break from the negativity that comes with it, but later, she reactivated her account to promote her Hollywood debut project actively on social media.

On this, Kubbra said, "I left Twitter for a while and came back to promote 'Foundation.' I'm okay with the choices I have made. I don't have to be everywhere at the cost of myself. I don't think there's anybody in the world more important than I am. I don't mean this in a self-obsessed, narcissistic way; I mean it for my mental health, my family, the concern I have. I mean through social media I may not be able to attain action, but on ground, I may be able to achieve better results. So, if I can propel my mind to action instead of just talking about it, I think I am in a better place."

Bollywood Actress Kubbra Sait Speaks About Celebrity Astrologer Janvi Gaur

Kubbra concluded by saying that just like life, presence on social media should be balanced.