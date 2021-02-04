Kunal Kohli Reveals This About Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal’s Wedding

Childhood sweethearts Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's intimate yet dreamy wedding left everyone gushing over the couple's happy union. The two tied the knot at The Mansion House Resort in Alibaug on January 27, amidst close family members and friends. Amongst those in attendance was filmmaker Kunal Kohli who also happens to be Varun's cousin. Recently, the director revealed some lovely details about the wedding.

Kunal Kohli revealed that the whole idea behind Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding was to keep it amongst their close family members and friends. The filmmaker was all praise for Varun and Natasha's friends and stated that after the ceremony, everyone became even closer to each other. Kunal also praised the Coolie No. 1 actor and his wife for choosing their friends well.

Talking about the same with Hindustan Times, Kunal Kohli revealed, "The whole idea was to just keep it to the close family and very, very close friends. There were four-five friends of his, whom everyone knows from school. We were sharing stories. It was very nice, a close-knit environment of friends like family and family-like friends. That was what was wonderful about it." Praising, the couple's friends, the director further added, "I always say, 'You can't choose your family but you can choose your friends,' and I am glad he has chosen his friends well. Likewise for Natasha. Both of them have a wonderful set of friends. It was just like one big family and we were all happy to be together in the privacy of everything."

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding and Mehendi pictures also went on to break the internet. The couple received several congratulatory messages from their industry friends and fans. They are now rumoured to be heading off to Turkey soon for their honeymoon.