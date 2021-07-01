Lisa Haydon Becomes Mother To A Baby Girl, Announces Third Child In A Sweet Manner

Lisa Haydon welcomed her third child, a baby girl with husband Dino Lalvani and the actress had an adorable way to announce the same. While Lisa did not share any social media post regarding the same, she revealed the same when a fan asked about her child. The fan enquired about her third child in the comment section of one of her recent posts.

The fan wrote, "Hey can you tell me please whereas your 3 tiny baby?" to which Lisa was quick to reply. She replied to the fan stating, "In my arms." Reportedly Lisa Haydon was due with her third child on June 22, 2021, and her fans might have been inevitably excited for the good news. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress is also mother to her first son Zack whom she welcomed in the year 2017. She gave birth to her second son, Leo in the year 2020.

Earlier on June 17, Lisa Haydon's five friends threw her a lovely baby shower. She shared some beautiful pictures from the same on her social media account. The Queen actress could be seen donning a white attire with a huge floral tiara. She also shared some delightful pictures with her friends and the wonderful decor as well as the desserts on the occasion.

She captioned the same stating, "One of the most special days... Five friends ( @nicspichi @jieunwrigley @kathykwei @jacintakuok @simmigm ) planned a baby shower to welcome the baby girl. I may have given them some reference photos ( not a control freak at all) BUT, this decor was above and beyond- true friendship, making baby shower dreams come true. Baby girl, you are so loved." Take a look at the post.

Earlier this year, Lisa Haydon had announced her pregnancy with an adorable video with the help of her son Zack. The Shaukeens actress had shared a video on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "3 Coming this June 💕," further revealing that it's a baby girl. As soon as Lisa shared this happy news, congratulatory messages were in order for her on social media from her fans and fraternity friends.