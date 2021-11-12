Malvika Raaj Recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s Sweet Gesture That Touched Her Heart On Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Set

Actress Malvika Raaj who played young Kareena Kapoor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, recalled working with Shah Rukh Khan and said that he's the most humble star of Bollywood. Malvika is currently busy with the promotions of her debut film Squad, which premieres today on ZEE5. The film also casts Rinzing Denzongpa in the lead role.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan, Malvika said, "I remember once we were all sitting for lunch on set and Shah Rukh sir was sitting there too. I came in and he actually left his food and got up to meet me. That really touched me and I still remember that till today. People generally don't do that and Shah Rukh sir, being Shah Rukh sir, he is just so amazing and humble."

Malvika further added that she learnt to be humble during the shoot of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, because all the stars of the film had a very positive attitude that nobody is small on set.

"I was so young at the time, I didn't realise how amazing the experience was to share screen space with actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan. I just took it like, 'Okay, I am a part of this,' and that is because they made me feel like that," added Malvika.

In the same interview, Malvika also opened up about Squad's digital release and said that the film was supposed to release in theatres initially, but owing to COVID-19 pandemic, there was a change in the plan.

"It's an action film, the experience in the theatres will be totally different. The pandemic just messed up the whole situation but I am happy it's releasing on OTT, Zee5 has a huge reach and audience. The more eyeballs our film gets, it's better," said Raaj.