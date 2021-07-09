Laal Singh Chaddha: Naga Chaitanya Is All Smiles With Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao On Film's Sets

Post Vijay Sethupathi's exit from Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, there were reports about the makers roping in Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya popularly known as Chay Akkineni. After remaining tight-lipped about these reports, the actor has finally confirmed that he is a part of the film. Laal Singh Chadda marks his debut in Bollywood.

Naga Chaitanya took to his Instagram page to break this news. He shared a picture with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and a crew member from the film's set in Ladakh and wrote, "Grateful... #Bala #laalsinghchaddha @aamirkhanproductions." In the picture, Naga and Aamir are seen donning the uniform and are all smiles for the picture.

Buzz is that Chay plays a pivotal role in the film. According to a report in Filmfare magazine, his character in Laal Singh Chaddha which is a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, is based on Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba who is the protagonist's best friend in the military. The character was portrayed by Mykelti Williamson in the original film.

Currently, Naga and Aamir are filming some important sequences in Ladakh. Earlier, it was reported that the makers have roped in action director Parvez Shaikh to design a grand battlefield scene featuring a massive infantry for the film which will be shot there.

Initially, Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to essay the role which is being portrayed by Naga Chaitanya now. However, the Master actor opted out of the film citing unavailability of dates.

Besides Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya, Laal Singh Chaddha helmed by Advait Chandan, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is slated to release in Christmas 2021.