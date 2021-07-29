Navya Naveli Nanda To Fan Asking Her To 'Try In Bollywood': Beautiful Women Can Run Businesses Too

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is quite active on social media and often gives fans a sneak-peek into her daily activities. Her stunning pictures also receive a lot of love from her near and dear ones and her followers.

Recently, Navya took to her Instagram page a new candid picture in which she is seen dressed in a pink T-shirt paired with matching pink pants and is all smiles while sitting on a couch. She captioned her click with just a sunflower emoticon.

Amid all the complimentary comments under her post, a fan praised her beauty and advised her to try in Bollywood. In response, Navya thanked the fan for the kind works but added that successful women can run businesses as well. She wrote, "Thank you for your kind words, but beautiful women can run businesses too".

Earlier in an interview with Vogue magazine, Navya had revealed that she is not keen to pursue a career in Bollywood and wants to join her family business instead.

Navya who majored in digital technology and UX design from Fordham University, was quoted as saying, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead-and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."

Earlier, Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda had admitted on Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee With Karan' that she doesn't want her daughter to enter the film industry and had cited the pressure and hate that her actor-brother Abhishek Bachchan often faces as one of the major reasons behind it.

"I think I was excessive, I think I was unfair. I thought I was selfish. Coming from a family that was involved in movies, the second generation was involved in the movies be it my brother or my sister-in-law, I know the heart breaks and I know it really well. I see their faces when things don't work out. I see the kind of hate my brother gets on Instagram. Whether you like him as an actor or you don't or you think he got it easy because he is Amitabh Bachchan's son, whatever it is I'm his sister and I hated it. It gives me sleepless nights. I don't want another member of my family to be in this business, for my personal selfish reasons," she had said on the show.