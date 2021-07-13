Meezaan On His Comments On Linkup With Navya Naveli: I Have Caused Enough Hungama With Whatever I Have Said

Meezaan's rumoured relationship with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has been lately grabbing a lot of eyeballs. However, the actor believes that it's unfair to bring his friends and family into public conversations about his personal life, especially if they have chosen to remain private.

Recently, Meezaan was in the news when in one of his interviews, the actor addressed rumours about his linkup with Navya and said that he has second thoughts about visiting Navya because they'd probably get photographed and written about in the press.

However now in his latest chat with Bollywood Hungama, the Malaal actor said that his comments were taken out of context. Meezaan told the news portal that it was 'unfair' that his interview was reduced to a headline about him feeling 'awkward' about visiting the Bachchan family home Jalsa. He clarified that 'that's not at all' what he meant. However, he added that it was weird.

Meezaan said, "Tomorrow if I was with another classmate of mine, for example. She has nothing to do with the industry, and I get my picture taken with whoever this girl is. They'll make a headline out of it: 'Who is this girl?', 'Meezaan spotted with this girl', 'Is this his new girlfriend?'. I'm used to it, it's fine, I don't pay any attention to it. It doesn't affect me in any way, because even if I say something, they'll assume I'm lying."

The actor said that he is not going to comment anything more on this topic as he has caused enough hungama with whatever he has said so far.

"You're actually talking about my whole experience with the Navya thing, when we got pictured outside a movie theatre. We'd gone to see a movie. There were others, as well, but no one wrote about them. We dealt with it, I've spoken a lot about it, as well. I've caused enough hungama (mayhem) with whatever I've said, so I'm not going to say anything more," Meezaan told the entertainment portal.

Workwise, Meezaan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Hungama 2 alongside Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash. The film is slated to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 23, 2021.