Neena Gupta Admits Taking Up Rubbish Work In Films For Money; 'One Film Comes A Lot On TV & I Cringe'

Neena Gupta is one of the few actresses in the entertainment industry whose unfront attitude comes across as a refreshing change. Recently in a chat with a news portal, the Badhaai Ho actress admitted taking up 'rubbish work' in films just to pay her bills.

Speaking about giving her nod to films which wasn't convinced about in the past, only for money and said that she took up badly-written characters as she was out of work.

"Earlier I used to do films that I prayed would never see the light of day. I played badly-written characters because I had no work," Neena told Filmfare.

The senior actor who has been a part of iconic televsion shows like Khandaan and Saans, said that she never took up mediocre things on the small screen as she had the option of choosing her work there. Neena also revealed that there is one film that comes on TV often and she cringes when she watches it.

Neena was quoted as saying, "On television, I've never done anything that I've not liked. But there I could choose. With films, I needed the money so I had to do such rubbish work, you can't imagine. There is this one film that comes a lot on TV and I cringe when I see myself in it. So yes, now I have a responsibility and I'm quite clear in my head about what I like and what I don't want to portray."

Post the release of Ayushmann Khurrana-Sanya Malhotra's Badhaai Ho in 2018, Neena is having a successful second innings in Hindi film industry with films like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Sardar Ka Grandsons. Her upcoming projects are Manoj Bajpayee's Dial 100 and Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye.

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta was recently in the news for her autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh' in which she has made some candid confessions about her personal and professional life.