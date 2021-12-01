Nick Jonas Hints At Possibility Of Making His Bollywood Debut; Says 'The Work They Do Is Very Inspiring'

It looks like Nick Jonas is quite inspired by his actress-wife Priyanka Chopra and might follow into her footsteps soon and join the Hindi film industry.

In his new interview with an entertainment portal, the singer opened up on the poosibility of making his debut in the Hindi film industry and said that he might jump in at the offer if the right thing comes his way. He called Bollywood films 'very inspiring' and revealed that he has even made a lot of friends in the industry.

Nick told Khaleej Times, "I love Bollywood films - I've gotten more familiar in the last couple of years after being with my wife; it's certainly something that I would be interested in doing. I've gotten a lot of friends now in that industry and I think it's just a phenomenal film industry, the work they do is very inspiring and if the right thing came up, who knows? Maybe I'd jump in!"

Nick Jonas Reacted Like This When A Fan Screamed 'I Love You' To Priyanka Chopra

Further, he also shared his thoughts on the music in Bollywood movies and said, "I think it's amazing. I obviously listened to quite a lot of it while I was in India and also at our wedding, we had a lot of great Indian music and Bollywood music. It's the best kind of music to dance to and it's definitely what we play at our house parties!"

Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Is Diplomatic, But She Is Mirchi; 'If I Go Off, I Go Off'

Nick Jonas who has acted in Jumanji: The Next Level and Scream Queens was also asked about the kind of roles he would like to take up in future. He replied by saying, "I try to find things that continue to help me to grow and try to work with people that push me. So I think I'd like to find (in addition to things like Jumanji, which was so incredible to be part of) more roles, even that I write myself or go after where there's opportunity for me to just show different sides of myself and push myself as an actor and tell really complex stories."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got hitched in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur after a whirlwind romance. The couple is celebrating their third anniversary today.