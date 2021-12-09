padmini-kolhapure-drops-a-major-hint-about-shraddha-kapoor-s-wedding

Yesterday, actress-turned-singer Padmini Kolhapure launched a recreated version of her iconic song 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara'. Her actress-niece Shraddha Kapoor also shared the song's link on her Instagram page, to which Padmini commented, "Going to sing on your and Vedikas wedding dayyyyy 😅💕💕💕 @shraddhakapoor."

According to Bollywood Life, Padmini stated, "This song has been close to my heart since the day I shot it, and I always desired to sing this song on my daughter's special day. For me, Shraddha and Vedika are like my daughters, not my nieces. I wanted to sing this song at my son's (Priyaank) wedding but since the song wasn't out I couldn't sing it. I wanted to recreate this video which is close to my heart by showcasing the love between a mother-daughter bond!"

We wonder if that's a hint!

From the last one year, rumours have been rife that Shraddha might also get married to her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha soon.

Earlier, while speaking to SpotboyE, Shakti Kapoor had reacted to Shraddha's wedding rumours with Rohan and said that the young boy is a family friend, and he has known his father for many years.

"Rohan visits us often, but he has not asked for Shraddha's hand in marriage. And besides, today children decide these things on their own. If Shraddha tells me that she has chosen a life partner for herself or even if Siddhant does, I will readily agree. Why will I refuse? But at this point, they are focused on their careers. Marriage is an important decision and the way people are breaking up, it bothers me sometimes. One has to be sure before making a decision like that," added Kapoor.