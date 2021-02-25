Pagglait Teaser: Sanya Malhotra Has A Bizarre Reaction To Her Hubby's Death In This Quirky Comedy

Sanya Malhotra, known for films like Dangal, Photograph, Badhaai Ho and Ludo, is back with another powerful performance. On her 29th birthday today (February 25, 2021), the actress dropped a pleasant surprise for her fans by sharing the teaser of her upcoming movie titled Pagglait.

Touted to be a quirky comedy, Sanya essays the role of a young widow named Sandhya who is forced her to re-examine her priorities and make some hard decisions after her husband's untimely death. The teaser begins with a lady's voiceover revealing that Sandhya's husband Astik has passed away after five months of their marriage. The young widow is expected to be in mourning but she can't. Instead, she narrates to an incident to her friend wherein she lost her cat as a kid and was unconsolable.

Sanya Malhotra took to her Instagram page to share the teaser and wrote, "Emotions in this household are either running high or not at all. Pagglait, premieres 26th March, only on Netflix.

#PagglaitOnNetflix."

Watch the teaser.

Sanya had earlier opened up about the film and was quoted as saying, "So thrilled to announce this film which is very close to my heart on my special day. I essay the role of Sandhya, a character very different from what I have previously portrayed on-screen. My Pagglait journey was Pagglait indeed- and I can't wait for the world to witness this unique story very soon."

Directed by Umesh Bisht, the film also stars Sayani Gupta, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, among others. The Sanya Malhotra-starrer produced by Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga, is slated to premiere on March 26 on Netflix.

