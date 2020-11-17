Ludo: Sanya Malhotra Says She Was Nervous While Filming Lovemaking Scenes With Aditya Roy Kapur

Sanya Malhotra, who featured alongside an ensemble cast in Anurag Basu's recently released anthology film Ludo, opened up about being nervous during her lovemaking scenes with Aditya Roy Kapur in it.

Speaking to Spotboye, Sanya shared that her friends were very happy when they heard that she would be working with Aditya, who is not only a great actor according to her, but also very good looking.

"I didn't know him, but when I found out that Adi would be doing it, I was really happy. He's a very good actor, and my god, he's so good looking," she said, and added, "Who wouldn't be happy to work with such a good actor and such a handsome person? I was really happy, but my friends were happier."

In Ludo, Sanya and Aditya play former lovers whose sex tape gets leaked online. They try their hardest to remove it before her marriage to another man.

Talking about filming the lovemaking scenes, Sanya said, "If the script requires these scenes, I don't mind it. But I wouldn't say that it's a cool situation. There's definitely some hesitation and nervousness, because we're surrounded on set by so many people. The lights, the cameras, that makes me more nervous."

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sanya credited director Anurag Basu and Aditya for making her feel comfortable on the sets. She also revealed that Anurag's way of working is different and unique, and not rigid.

Apart from Sanya and Aditya, Ludo also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Pearle Maaney, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Inayat Verma. Produced by T-Series, Anurag Basu Productions and Ishana Movies, the film released on Netflix on November 12.

