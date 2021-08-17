R Balki Confirms Amitabh Bachchan Is A Part Of His Sunny Deol-Dulquer Salmaan Starrer

R Balki recently announced his next film, a thriller starring Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in leading roles. Now, here's some more exciting details coming in about this project.

Ever since the film was announced, there were reports about Amitabh Bachchan doing a cameo considering that the megastar shares a good rapport with the filmmaker and has done guest appearances in Balki's previous outings too.

Well, R Balki has now confirmed that the Shahenshah of Bollywood is a part of his Sunny-Dulquer starrer.

Speaking about Big B's role in the film, the director told Spotboye, "He has to be there. I've cast him in every single film of mine beginning with Cheeni Kum where he was the lead to Pad Man where he made a special appearance. In my thriller Mr Bachchan will come in at a crucial juncture in the plot.His presence would be decisive, as it always is in my cinema. I'd never cast him just for the sake of casting him."

The yet-to-be titled flick has Balki directing Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan for the first time.

The Paa director opened up on his decision of casting Sunny in his film and said, "I've never worked with him. I don't know why I thought of him. But this was a role that needed a man with an understated machismo. Strong yet vulnerable. A man of a few words whose presence alone makes people pay attention to him. Sunny can command respect without raising his voice or fists. I wanted that personality for this character."

Balki also revealed that his thriller will show Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan in an entirely new light. "Dulquer is one of the most talented actors today. I wanted to work with him for the longest time. This thriller requires Dulquer presence. His fans will see him in an entirely new light."

Balki's film also stars Pooja Bhatt in a pivotal role. "There is much more to her than meets the eye. I am thankful to (director) Alankrita Shrivatava for bringing Pooja back in Bombay Begums," the Pad Man director told the news portal.

On being asked if she is paired opposite Sunny Deol in the movie, the filmmaker replied, "Let's just say they are co-hunters in the thriller."

Balki further added that he isn't thinking about when and where this film will release amid the prevailing situation and said, "We can't just keep waiting for the Covid situation to turn around. We have to get back to work. I am doing that with much anxiety and nervousness. Not thinking too much ahead about where it will release and when. Right now I'd just like to concentrate on making the film."