Radhika Madan Wanted To Date Her Best Friend After Watching Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na; 'I Thought That I Am Aditi'

Radhika Madan in her recent interview with a leading magazine recalled how she was influenced by Bollywood films in determining her definition of love when she was younger. The Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota actress revealed that she wanted to date her best friend after watching Imran Khan-Genelia Deshmukh's 2007 romantic drama Jaane Tu ...Ya Jaane Na.

Speaking about her Bollywood 'influenced' her understanding of love when she was younger, Radhika told Filmfare, "I was really influenced by Bollywood films. I remember I saw Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na with my best friend and I thought that I'm Aditi and he's Jay. Right after that, I was like, we should date. He was like, 'Whaaat?!' And then pyaar dosti hai (love is friendship) and all that sh** happened."

She admitted that she now feels embarrassed about it and added, "Now when I think about it, I'm like, 'Radhika, nooo!' I wish someone had told me at that point, 'No, Radhika, no!'"

Radhika said that over the years, she has matured enough to understand that love isn't friendship but much more.

"But your mind is impressionable at that age. For me, right now, pyaar dosti nahi hai (love is not friendship) but you know, you need to accept the person wholly. You need to accept their greys as well, not just the black and white. When you accept someone as a person completely, that is love. So that definition for me has changed a lot. Earlier, it was a checklist of how they looked, what flowers they sent. When you learn from life, your definition changes," Radhika told the news portal.

With regards to work, Radhika was last seen in Kunal Deshmukh's Shiddat co-starring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. The actress recently shot a one-day schedule in Jaipur on Christmas for Homi Adajania's upcoming film. Madan is currently busy working on Arjun Kapoor-Tabu starrer Kuttey.