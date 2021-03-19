Rani Mukerji Is Looking Forward To Ring In Her Birthday With Fans; Says 'Their Love Has Motivated Me'

One of Bollywood's most popular actresses Rani Mukerji, will be turning a year older on Sunday (March 21, 2021). This year, the leading lady has a special surprise in store for all fans. Rani is planning to ring her birthday with her fans before she celebrates it with her family!

Yes, you heard that right! The Mardaani actress, who has decided to stay away from social media, will be talking to her fans through Yash Raj Films' Instagram handle.

Speaking about it, Rani said, "Since I'm not on social media, I look forward to spending time with my fans and people, who have been a constant support system for me over the years, through this annual social media interaction."

She further added, "I'm looking forward to bringing in my birthday with my fans first, even before I celebrate it with my family. Their love and relentless support has motivated me and validated all my film choices. So, this is my way of thanking them for being there and watching my back at every step of my journey in cinema so far."

Workwise, Rani was last seen in Gopi Puthran's Mardaani 2. Her upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, is scheduled to release on April 23, 2021. Meanwhile, there's a strong buzz that Mardaani 3 is in works and the makers might make an announcement on Rani's birthday.

