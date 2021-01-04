Raveena Tandon On Adopting Kids At The Age Of 21: People Said No One Would Want To Marry Me

Raveena Tandon adopted two girls, Chhaya and Pooja, in 1994 when she was just 21 years old. Back then, her decision to become a single mother had raised several eyebrows. Many felt that it would spell doom for her film career which was at its peak.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the Mohra actress opened up about her decision of adopting kids at such a young age, and called it the best decision of her life.

Speaking about being a single mother to Pooja and Chhaya at the age of 21, Raveena told Pinkvilla, "I didn't like how their guardian would behave with them and some instinct in me pushed me to take them to my home. There was something about them that made me feel that me being a 21-year-old doesn't matter. I can say it has been the best decision of my life. I cherish each and every moment I have shared with them, from taking them into my arms for the first time to walking them down the aisle."

The actress revealed that back then, people told her that being a single mother would affect her status as a prospective bride. "Back then people were apprehensive on my decision and said no one would want to marry someone with this 'baggage.' But as they say, what is destined to be, it will happen. I couldn't have been more blessed," Raveena told Pinkvilla.

Nine years after adopting Pooja and Chhaya, Raveena Tandon tied the knot with Anil Thadani in 2004. The couple welcomed their first biological child, Rasha in 2005. In 2008, Raveena and Anil were blessed with a baby boy, Ranvirvardhan. On the other hand, Raveena's adopted girls, Pooja and Chhaya are happily married with kids of their own.

