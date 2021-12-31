Rhea Chakraborty Shares A Lovely Picture Of Hers With A Heartfelt Message, Calls It 'Year Full Of Healing'

Rhea Chakraborty has been quite active on her social media handle in recent times. The actress has been found to share some encouraging posts of herself trying to bounce back after having a tumultuous time for the past two years. As 2021 reaches its conclusion today (December 31), Rhea shared a heartwarming post calling it a year full of 'healing and pain.'

Talking about the same, Rhea Chakraborty took to her social media handle to share a beautiful picture of herself smiling for the camera. The Sonali Cable actress can be seen sporting a brown off-shoulder top with pants. She has furthermore paired up the look with her hoop earrings and wavy locks. However, it was Rhea's caption that was simply unmissable.

Rhea Chakraborty captioned the post stating, "You see me smiling and laughing, it's not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn't break you makes you stronger. Have a wonderful New Year's Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light" along with a glitter emoji. Take a look at her post.

Celebs like Anushka Ranjan and Karan Tacker also poured in some love on the post. Some fans also dropped lovely reactions to the post wherein one fan wrote, "You deserve the best." While the other fan wrote, "RC the strongest and kindest. Sometimes hard times come to make you realise your true potential. More power to you." Another netizen stated, "You are someone I'd always adore. You are strong. You are bold. Don't let anybody tell you otherwise."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was seen in the movie Chehre. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Apart from this, the Jalebi actress is reportedly in the talks to play the powerful character of Draupadi in a movie based on the Indian epic Mahabharat. Earlier in June this year, a source close to the development revealed to The Times Of India the same saying, "This would be a massive project with a unique and different take on Mahabharata and the character of Draupadi. The world that it will be set in will be modern and contemporary, something that hasn't been done before. The role of Draupadi has been offered to Rhea Chakraborty and she is considering it currently. The discussion is very initial though."