RIP Dilip Kumar: Elderly Woman Claiming To Be A Relative Stopped By Mumbai Police At Actor's Residence

Dilip Kumar passed away at a Mumbai hospital after a prolonged illness on Wednesday (July 7) at the age of 98. The late actor had been keeping unwell for a while. He is survived by his wife Saira Banu. The news came as a shock to many, as two days ago Saira had tweeted about his improving health condition.

Soon after the news of his demise made it to the internet, film fraternity, fans and admirers expressed their grief. Around 9.30 am, an ambulance carrying Dilip Kumar's body left for his home in Bandra west, with his wife of 55-years Saira Banu Khan accompanying along with some family members.

Mumbai Police were deployed outside the actor's residence as celebs were paying a visit to the late actor's house. An elderly woman claiming to be Kumar's relative also arrived wearing all-black, sobbing her way through the entrance. According to reports, she was stopped by the police personnel after family members denied knowing her.

Kumar had been admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Khar since last Tuesday. Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating Kumar, told PTI, "He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am."

Soon after, family friend Faisal Farooqui posted from the actor's Twitter handle, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return."

Another tweet revealed that Dilip Kumar's last rites will be held at 5 pm at the Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai.

Some of the B-Town celebrities, close friends and family members who arrived at the legendary actor's resident in Bandra included, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan and Sidharth Roy Kapoor, Dharmendra, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi and others.