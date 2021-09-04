Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor Shares A Heartfelt Post, Revels Late Actor's Cherished Desires

Today (September 4) marks the 69th death anniversary of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. His demise on April 30, 2020, marked a grave loss for his fans and the entire film fraternity. His wife and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor remembered him through a heartwarming post. Not only this but in her latest media interaction, she also revealed her late husband's cherished desires from before his death.

Talking about her post, Neetu Kapoor took to her social media handle to share a beautiful picture with Rishi Kapoor presumably from one of their vacations. The Amar Akbar Anthony captioned the same stating, "I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better .. hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today !!! I can picture how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday !! I'm sure he is celebrating with his family up there. Happy birthday Kapoor Saab." Take a look at her post.

Apart from this, Neetu Kapoor revealed to Quint Rishi Kapoor's two most cherished desires. The actress revealed that the Mulk actor wanted to see their home Krishna Raj House redeveloped and complete. Apart from this, like every father, he also wanted to see his son and actor Ranbir Kapoor's wedding.

On this, Neetu Kapoor said, "One was to see Ranbir wearing a turban with an emerald and a broach in the Peshawari tradition - astride a Ghodi, on his wedding day. He was totally sentimental about this, he'd keep saying, "Kisi Din, Mujhe Hamare Bete Ko Ghodi Pe Sawaar Dekhna Hai. The second one was to see our Krishna Raj house redeveloped and complete, with three separate apartments for Riddhima (Kapoor Sahni), Ranbir (Kapoor) and us."

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also remembered her father with a sentimental post on the occasion. Neetu Kapoor often makes her fans emotional and nostalgic by sharing some throwback memories of her husband. The actress will soon be seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.