Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Remembers Him With An Emotional Note

Had Rishi Kapoor been alive, the veteran actor would have turned 69 today (September 4). On his birth anniversary today, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to social media to remember him with a heartfelt post.

Riddhima shared a priceless throwback picture in which she is seen posing with her late father as a kid. She captioned it with an emotional note that read, "Hi Papa... We celebrate you everyday! We miss you & we love you! Heaven's brightest shining star! Happy birthday! Love you to the stars & beyond .... Always ...forever Mushk ♥️."

Have a look at her post.

Riddhima's friends from the film industry reacted to her post. Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Sonali Bendre, Sophie Choudry, Soni Razdan and Ayesha Shroff dropped a bunch of heart emoticons.

In one of her past interviews, Riddhima had opened up on her equation with her father and told Hindustan Times, "He has always been very encouraging and supportive of everything in her life - from the minutest of issues to decisions as big as my career - he has always been very chilled. But, there is a line of respect that has always been there." She had further added that she was the only one in the family who can talk to him when nobody else can.

Prior to Rishi's birth anniversary, his wife and actress Neetu Kapoor had taken to her Instagram stories to remember him by sharing a screengrab of one of his movies in which an emotional Rishi appeared to deliver a line, which translated to "A strong gust of wind ruined everything." Neetu had captioned it as, "Just one of those days."

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 29, 2020, after a long battle with leukemia.