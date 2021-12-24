Rohman Shawl Has This To Say Post His Break Up With Sushmita Sen

Sometime back, there were rumours of trouble brewing in Sushmita Sen's relationship with model Rohman Shawl. Finally on Thursday (December 23), the former Miss Universe took to her Instagram page to confirm that her relationship with Rohman was over a long time back.

She shared a picture with her ex beau from their happier times and captioned it as, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Meanwhile, Rohman too reposted Sushmita's post and confirmed their breakup. When one of the fans commenting on Rohman's post reminded him how he owes a lot to the actress' brother Rajeev Sen. the model replied that he shall never forget it. The netizen wrote, "U owe so much to her brother. Never forget that." To this, Rohman replied, "I can never ever forget that !! She is my family."

Sushmita and Rohman's love story began when the latter send her a DM on Instagram. In a chat with former journalist, the Main Hoon Na actress had recalled, "He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn't check direct messages because I wasn't sure if you check it you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was. Touch screen phone ki Jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like 'Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone."

Sushmita felt that Rohman was a very warm and passionate person and dropped a text to him which read, "Thank you so much, your message made my day, I wish you all the happiness in the world." Rohman was thrilled to see her response and soon invited her to play football with him.

The couple made their relationship official in 2018 and since then had been dropping major relationship goals on social media.