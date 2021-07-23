Sachiin Joshi On Winning Gold Fraud Case Against Raj Kundra: I Am Glad That Karma Finally Caught Up With Him

Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra is currently in news for his arrest in connection with a case related to his involvement in the business of adult movies. Amid this, here's another blow to him. Actor Sachiin Joshi has won a legal battle against Kundra and his promoter company Satyug Gold in a gold fraud case.

Earlier in January this year, the Jackpot actor had filed a case of cheating against Raj Kundra for allegedly duping him in a gold purchase scheme.

Sachiin had said in his complaint that had purchased nearly a kilo of gold for Rs 18.58 lakh from the company in a gold scheme in March 2014. Under the five-year plan, the buyer was offered a gold card at a discounted rate and promised a certain quantity of gold redeemable at the end of the term.

When Sachiin tried to redeem his card at the end of his term plan on March 25, 2019, he found that the company's office at Bandra Kurla Complex had shut down. Joshi later discovered that Shilpa Shetty and Kundra, who were the directors of the company, had resigned in May 2016 and November 2017, respectively. Following this, he filed a case against Kundra and Satyg Gold.

Recently, the court ruled its verdict in Sachiin's favour in this case. As per a report in DNA, the court has directed Satyug Gold to hand over the actor's gold to him and also pay him a sum of Rs 3 lakhs as a cost towards legal proceedings.

As per reports, Sachiin was quoted as saying, "My legal battle was merely a representation of many of the investors of Satyug Gold who have invested in the gold scheme at a discounted rate, only to never receive the gold."

He added, "I was asked to pay Rs 25 lakh to collect Rs 18,57,870 gold after six years of my hard-earned money lying with a company. Imagine the state of the common man who must have invested believing a celebrity who endorsed a company as its Chairman!"

Sachin further explained, "A lot of mudslinging happened on us, where we were expected to pay 25 lakh on an 18,57,870 lakh gold purchase. The case turned when they were asked to hand over the gold and they ended up purchasing it from Anmol Jewellers and attaching the bill. Which by fault means that there was no question of storage charges as there was no gold with Kundra and Satyug Gold in the first place. And, these so-called 'false and baseless allegations' by us came true. At Satyug Gold, they were so busy fulfilling orders of each and every client that they forgot mine."

Speaking about winning the case, Sachiin added, "We got our 1 kg gold and 3 lakh of fine that they had to pay us for making us go through this legal process where they were at fault since the very beginning and yes about the cheque bounce case, we will win that too as it was stopped not bounced as we didn't see any transparency in their dealings. I am glad karma finally caught up with Kundra."

Workwise, Sachiin was last seen in the 2019 horror film Amavas opposite Nargis Fakhri.