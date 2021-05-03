    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      Read more about: sanjay dutt nargis bollywood
      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sanjay Dutt Remembers Mother Nargis On Her Death Anniversary With A Priceless Throwback Picture

      By
      |

      On Nargis Dutt's 40th death anniversary today (May 3, 2021), her actor-son Sanjay Dutt took to his social media handle to share a heartwarming picture with his late mother Nargis. Putting into words his feelings for his mother, the caption to this post will touch your heart like no other.

      sanjay-dutt-nargis-dutt

      In the priceless throwback picture, Dutt is seen sporting a wide smile as he has his mother's arms around him. He captioned the picture as, "Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma!"

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

      It is no news of the abundance of love Sanjay Dutt has for his mother. Keeping his mother in all his prayers, the actor misses the strong pillar of support, the warmth she gave to him as he grew up. This picture from decades ago also reminds us of the spectacular work Nargis ji did as an actress. Reminiscing all the good memories, strength and resilience of Nargis Dutt, Sanjay Dutt touches our heart with this post.

      ALSO READ: Arshad Warsi On What He Admires About Munna Bhai Co-Star Sanjay Dutt: He Is A Fighter

      Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt also remembered her mother on her death anniversary with a throwback picture in which she is seen sharing the frame with her late mother and her siblings. Her caption for the click read, "Mother's hug lasts long after she lets go...Mom it's has lasted us 40 years #motherlove. Our love for you is forever."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Priya Dutt (@priyadutt)

      ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt Sails Through The Hardships With His Positivity And Going On Attitude

      Nargis Dutt passed away on May 3, 1981 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

      Story first published: Monday, May 3, 2021, 16:54 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 3, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X