Sanjay Dutt Remembers Mother Nargis On Her Death Anniversary With A Priceless Throwback Picture

On Nargis Dutt's 40th death anniversary today (May 3, 2021), her actor-son Sanjay Dutt took to his social media handle to share a heartwarming picture with his late mother Nargis. Putting into words his feelings for his mother, the caption to this post will touch your heart like no other.

In the priceless throwback picture, Dutt is seen sporting a wide smile as he has his mother's arms around him. He captioned the picture as, "Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma!"

It is no news of the abundance of love Sanjay Dutt has for his mother. Keeping his mother in all his prayers, the actor misses the strong pillar of support, the warmth she gave to him as he grew up. This picture from decades ago also reminds us of the spectacular work Nargis ji did as an actress. Reminiscing all the good memories, strength and resilience of Nargis Dutt, Sanjay Dutt touches our heart with this post.

Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt also remembered her mother on her death anniversary with a throwback picture in which she is seen sharing the frame with her late mother and her siblings. Her caption for the click read, "Mother's hug lasts long after she lets go...Mom it's has lasted us 40 years #motherlove. Our love for you is forever."

Nargis Dutt passed away on May 3, 1981 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.