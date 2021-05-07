Sanjay Kapoor On Completing 26 Years In Bollywood: I Am Glad That People Still Want To See And Love Me

Actor Sanjay Kapoor who made his Bollywood debut with Satish Kaushik's Prem in 1995 has completed twenty six years in the film industry, and the actor is glad that people still want to see him on the silver screen.

In an interview with a leading daily, Sanjay recalled his first shot for Prem and said, "It has been a long time but I still remember the first shot that I gave was for the song, 'Aati Nahi..'; this was even before 1995. I am moving on from movies to OTT platforms, which is all the rage today. Obviously, there have been a lot of hurdles but it was a great journey."

He further told TOI, "I am glad that people still want to see me and love me, and I got to do some good work. It feels good that all my hard work is finally paying off."

In the same interview, Sanjay also made an interesting revelation about his debut film and said that Tabu wasn't the first choice for the film. Well, it was none other than late actress Divya Bharti. The Sirf Tum actor revealed that the first time he had faced the camera was with Divya Bharti for a screen-test.

"We were shooting in National Park. Back then, Shekhar Kapur was directing the film and we were planning to cast Divya, but things didn't fall in place. However, later, I did work with her in 'Kartavya'; unfortunately, she passed away and the film remained incomplete. That is an unforgettable yet tragic memory associated with the film," recalled Sanjay.

The actor also reminisced about his late sister-in-law Sridevi's presence at the mahurat shot and said, "During the mahurat of the song 'Aati Nahi' many celebs had graced the sets and Sridevi was one of them. She wasn't married to Boney at the time but she came on the sets. I have a very clear memory of a family member present on the sets."