Sanjay Kapoor On Daughter Shanaya's Bollywood Debut: It's Better That She Learns From Her Own Mistakes

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to be launched in Bollywood under Karan Johar's production banner Dharma Productions. The aspiring actress is currently prepping for her first film which is reportedly slated to go on floors in July this year.

In a recent interaction with an entertainment portal, Sanjay opened up about his daughter Shanaya making her debut in the Hindi film industry. The actor revealed that Shanaya always wanted to be an actress and was quoted as saying by Spotboye, "She is been wanting to be an actress for a very, very long time."

Sanjay told the news portal that although he will be always there for Shanaya, he believes that she needs to learn from her own mistakes and experiences.

The Raja actor who has been in the industry for more than two decades, was quoted as saying by Spotboye, "This line is such that you learn with your own experience, having said that, she knows I am gonna be right behind her. Honestly, I feel every individual should grow on their own and it's better that, she learns from her own mistakes and experience. This way she will enjoy her journey much more rather than I hold her hand for everything."

Even before her much-hyped Bollywood debut, Shanaya first caught everyone's attention when she made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in 2019, and featured in the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She also worked as an assistant director on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's 2020 film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The star kid is already a social media sensation even before her first baby step in the film industry.

Shanaya who is currently busy with her acting workshop and training, had earlier expressed her excitement when her debut was announced.

She had taken to her Instagram handle and posted, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad."

Later, while speaking with a leading tabloid, her father Sanjay Kapoor had said that he is overwhelmed as a proud father and that Shanaya couldn't have got a better launch than Dharma Productions.