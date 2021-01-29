Shanaya Kapoor Makes Her Instagram Account Public; Her Unseen Pictures Prove She Is Bollywood Ready

After Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli and Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya recently made her Instagram account public. Within a span of few hours, Shanaya's Instagram followers shot to more than 44k, and fans couldn't stop gushing over her stunning clicks.

Shanaya's father and actor Sanjay Kapoor showed some daddy love by formally introducing her on Instagram. "My girl on instagram @shanayakapoor02 ❤️ please show her love," he wrote along with two captivating clicks of the star kid. Meanwhile, Shanaya received a warm welcome from B-town celebrities. Malaika Arora wrote, "🤗♥️😘🔥 welcome our darling gurl." "Love has been given," read Sikander Kher's caption.

Have a look at some of Shanaya's droolworthy pictures.

Diva Vibes While Shanaya Kapoor's latest pictures from her photoshoot left Aaliyah Kashyap shocked, bestie Suhana Khan couldn't help herself from going 'Omggggg'. Boss Lady Shanaya Kapoor gives us a sneak-peek of her most capable-looking outfit. Dubai Diaries Shanaya Kapoor's vacation pictures are making us go green with envy! Meet The Aqua Girl Shanaya is a water baby and these pictures are the proof! A Timeless Moment A throwback to Shanaya's debut at le Bal des Debutantes! We must say, the damsel looks stunning in red! We Are All Hearts Over These Pictures Here are some more dazzling photos of Ms Kapoor! Well, isn't she a star in making? Major Friendship Goals Shanaya's candid moments with her besties Suhana Khan and Ananya Pandey are all things cute!

