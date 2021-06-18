Satish Kaushik Reveals Why He Offered To Marry Neena Gupta When She Was Pregnant With Masaba Out Of Wedlock!

A few days ago, Neena Gupta launched her autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh', wherein she mentioned about how Satish Kaushik tried to help her when she was pregnant with Masaba Gupta out of wedlock. For the unversed, Neena was dating cricketer Vivian Richards and got pregnant during their courtship.

In her memoir, when Satish came to know about her pregnancy, he told her, "Don't worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it's mine and we'll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing."

Now, while speaking to a leading daily about his sweet gesture, Satish said that he was trying to help Neena as her good friend. He also said that he wanted to stand by her hence, proposed marriage to her.

"I used to appreciate the fact that a girl at that time decided to have a child out of wedlock. As a true friend, I simply stood by her and gave her confidence. Whatever you are reading in the memoir, it was all an expression of my affection for her as a friend. I was concerned about not letting her feel alone. At the end of the day, that's what friends are for, right? As mentioned in the book, when I offered to marry her, it was a mix of humour, concern, respect, and support for my best friend in her time of need," said Kaushik.

He further said that Neena was moved by his gesture and was in tears. He concluded by saying that from that day onwards, their friendship grew stronger.