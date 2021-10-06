Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Leave 'Take Care King' Poster Outside Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 in a drug case and is currently in the investigating agency's custody till October 7. Since the news first came out, many industry friends have expressed their support towards the family.

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB Arrests 4 Organisers Belonging To A Delhi-Based Event Management Company

While many fans took to social media to extend their support from SRK and Aryan, others have also visited the actor's Mumbai home Mannat. According to photos and viral videos on social media, SRK's fans gathered outside his home and echoed the message, "Take care King."

Fans also printed posters outside the main gate of his bungalow. The poster was a collage of SRK's photos and a message that read, "We all fans from every corner of the world love you deeply and unconditionally! We stand with you in these testing times! Take Care King."

Many also share clips of the poster, to show support for the actor's son and used the hashtag 'We Stand With Aryan Khan'. Take a look at the photos here:

NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on a ship that was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night. Apart from Aryan, Arbaaz Seth Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were brought in for questioning.

Shah Rukh Khan's Spain Schedule For Pathan Postpone Amid Aryan Khan's Drug Controversy?

Aryan is currently in custody is being questioned about the cruise, while his phone has been sent to forensics. In a statement that was read by lawyer Satish Maneshinde, Aryan said, "The panchnama does not indicate anything seized from me except my mobile. My friend was arrested because he had 6gms of charas, with which I was not connected to. The drugs that have been seized as mentioned in the remand have not been seized from any one of us. I cannot be roped in with seizure."

On the work front, SRK has been busy shooting for Pathan with Deepika Padukone.