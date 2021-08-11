Shershaah First Movie Review Is Out!

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah, which is based on the life of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra, is all set to release tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video, and going by its tremendous buzz on social media, one can assume that netizens are quite thrilled about this film. Yesterday, the makers of Shershaah organised a special screening of the film and it was attended by none other than the rumoured couple of B-town, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina took to her Instagram page and lauded Sidharth and Kiara for their brilliant performances in the film.

She wrote, "Loved the film - such a beautiful story so well told- @sidmalhotra you just hold the screen, such a heartfelt performance. @kiaraaliaadvani is absolutely stunning and pitch perfect."

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, wrote, "Loved the film. The valour and sacrifice of Capt. Batra had me in tears. Salute to all the bravehearts. Kudos to the entire team of #Shershaah. #VishnuVardhan @KaranJohar @sidmalhotra you have had a long journey with the film and it's all so worth it. You are absolutely smashing brother. And @kiaraaliaadvani tum toh yaar rula kar hi manogi. So so good. Must watch... Kyunki, YEH DIL MAANGE MORE!!!!"

Meanwhile, critics are pretty sure that Shershaah will work in favour of Sidharth Malhotra, as it is the most anticipated film of his career.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "All eyes on #Shershaah... From whatever I've seen of #SidharthMalhotra's portrayals till date, his role as Captain #VikramBatra #PVC should be a turning point in his career... The trailer has done the trick and one looks forward to seeing him in the film now! @PrimeVideoIN."

Another film critic Rohit Jaiswal wrote, "#Shershaah - All eyes on this film now... #Shershaah has potential to change everything for #SidharthMalhotra."

Well, we have to wait till tomorrow to see whether the critics are right or wrong about their prediction about Shershaah.

The film, which takes its title from Vikram Batra's codename, is directed by Vishnu Varadhan and is backed by Dharma Productions.