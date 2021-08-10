Shilpa Shetty And Her Mother Get Booked For A Fraud Case In Lucknow

It seems that the storm is yet to clear for Shilpa Shetty as amidst the ongoing pornographic case involving her husband Raj Kundra, now another case of alleged fraud has been filed against the actress and her mother Sunanda Shetty in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. According to a news report in Tribune, a team of Lucknow police will be heading off to Mumbai to question Shilpa and her mother for the case revolving around a wellness centre. A total of two FIRs have been filed against the actress and her mother in Vibhuti Khand and Hazratganj police station.

Talking about the case, according to the news report, a resident of Omaxe Heights named Jyotsna Chauhan had filed a complaint against Shilpa Shetty and her mother at the Vibhuti Khand police station. While a person by the name of Rohit Veer Singh filed a complaint against the mother-daughter duo at the Hazratganj police station. Both the complaints were for allegedly being cheated by them.

The authorities in both the police station have sent notices to Shilpa Shetty and her mother for questioning. The police officials have revealed that the Hungama 2 actress runs a fitness chain called Iosis Wellness Centre. They further added that Shilpa and her mother allegedly took crores of rupees from people in the promise of opening a branch of the fitness centre but did not fulfil the same. While Shilpa is the chairman of this centre, her mother is the director of the same.

According to the report, DCP (East) Sanjeev Suman revealed that an investigating officer handling the case has left for Mumbai on August 9 to question Shilpa Shetty and her mother. The officer further added that since the case is a high-profile one, all the aspects are being investigated in the same. The Life In A Metro actress had come under the scanner earlier after her husband Raj Kundra was named as the 'key conspirator' in an adult film business racket and was arrested by the police officials on July 19. The police also conducted long hours of questioning for the actress and her house was also searched on July 23.