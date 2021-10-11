Video Alert! Shilpa Shetty Performs Aarti With Viaan & Samisha; Refrains From Sharing Glimpse Of Raj Kundra

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra who's a devotee of Goddess Durga, performed evening 'aarti' at her home amid Navratri celebration and shared a video on her Instagram page. In the video, Shilpa is seen performing aarti along with her son Viaan Raj Kundra, while Samisha is playing around them. Both Shilpa and Viaan are seen twinning in orange outfits.

Shilpa captioned the video as, "My #MondayMotivation... my kids and faith🙏😊 Some things can't just be passed down to the next generation without them witnessing us doing it. It's important to me that my kids grow up with the same values and traditions that our parents inculcated in us."

She further wrote, "Sowing the seeds of faith in both of them from a young age was something I always intended doing... because I know that faith grows stronger and becomes a lot more deep-rooted as we grow older & helps us experience life in all its glory surrendering to the almighty. Bliss✨ Happy Monday to all of you!❤️"

After coming across the video, many netizens praised Shilpa for instilling good habits in her children and also introducing them to the Indian culture. Some of netizens also poked fun at Shilpa's video and wondered why Raj Kundra is missing from it.

A netizen wrote, "The only person who needs Gods blessing the most is your husband. Why is he not there at puja?"

Another netizen wrote, "May the shakti makes you stronger Shilpa. Hope your kids turn out just like you and not like their fathers."

Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with an adult film racket. On September 21, he walked out of a Mumbai jail after a magistrate court in Mumbai granted him a bail.

With respect to work, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2. She will next be seen in Nikamma.