Shilpa Shetty's Old Video Avoiding A Question About Raj Kundra Goes Viral, Says 'Am I Raj Kundra?'

Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra recently returned home after over 2 months in prison. A Mumbai court granted bail to Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000 each. Shilpa has continued to make headlines amid the investigation, now an old video of the actress shutting down a journalist at a press conference has been going viral on social media.

The video reportedly took place earlier this year when Raj Kundra and gutka baron JM Joshi's actor-son Sachin Joshi were in the midst of a legal battle in a gold case. In the clip, Shilpa can be seen shutting down a journalist when they try asking her about Raj Kundra.

She said, "Main Raj Kundra hoon? Main uske jaisi lagti hoon? Nahi nahi, main kaun hoon (Am I Raj Kundra? Do I look like him? No, right. Then who am I?)." She later answered another question by a journalist and said, "I really believe as a celebrity you should never complain and you should never explain. Yeh meri zindagi ki philosophy rahi hai (This has been the philosophy of my life)."

I just liked “"Main Raj Kundra lagti hu kya? Do I look like him?" Shilpa Shetty reacts” on #Vimeo: https://t.co/ACFLcEnDn4 — Anthony Davis (@AnthonyDavis529) September 25, 2021

For the unversed, in January this year, Sachin had filed a case against Raj and Shilpa's former company 'Satyug Gold' for alleged fraudulent representation and non-receipt of gold after six years of making the payment.

In the court's final hearing, the bench directed Satyug Gold to hand over Joshi's gold to him and also pay him a sum of Rs 3,00,000 as a cost towards legal proceedings.

Notably, Raj was arrested by police on July 19 and was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.