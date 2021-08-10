Shilpa Shetty To Make First Public Appearance Post Raj Kundra's Arrest With Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan & More

Shilpa Shetty has been making headlines after the arrest of husband and businessman Raj Kundra in a porn racket case. While the actress has been somewhat active on social media she had stayed away from the public. However, reportedly Shilpa is expected to join the Covid-19 relief fundraiser event alongside celebs like Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Ed Sheeran, Parineeti Chopra, Dia Mirza, Steven Spielberg, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and more.

The virtual event set to take place on August 15 will mark Shilpa first public appearance since the arrest. The fundraiser titled We For India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods, will be providing medical facilities such as cylinders, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, ICU units, and essential medicines.

Hosted by Rajkummar Rao, the three-hour-long event will be streamed on Facebook. ​According to reports, the funds will also be utilized towards supporting the staff of vaccination centres and will also support long-term public recovery and rebuild livelihoods.

Coming back to Shilpa, the actress recently issued a statement about the media coverage surrounding the case and urged that outlets respect her privacy for the sake of her children-Viaan and Samisha. Taking to her Instagram profile, she wrote, ​"MY STAND... I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity 'Never complain, never explain'. All I will say is, as it's an ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary."

"As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children's sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same," she had added

Shilpa has also stepped back from her reality dance show Super Dancer 4, on which appeared as a judge each week. She was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar release, Hungama 2 and will be seen in Nikamma.