Raj Kundra's Son Viaan Hugs Mommy Shilpa Shetty In His Latest Instagram Post; Netizens Ask Him To Stay Strong

It's indeed a tough time for actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her family, as her husband Raj Kundra has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the production and streaming of pornographic content via his Hotshots app. Yesterday, Shilpa penned a note on her Instagram page and urged to netizens not to troll her or family, and wrote that neither she nor her family deserves a media trial.

She has also requested to respect her privacy for her children's sake and wrote, "As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you- especially as a MOTHER- to respect our privacy for my childrens sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same."

After Shilpa penned a note on her Instagram page, her son Viaan shared a few pictures with his mommy on his Instagram page and refrained from putting any caption on it.

In one of the pictures, Viaan is seen embracing his mom Shilpa Shetty, while in other pictures, he is being kissed by her. Shilpa's Hungama 2 co-star Meezaan dropped a heart emoji on Viaan's post, while Tiger Shroff liked it.

Many netizens asked Viaan who has twenty five thousand followers on Instagram, to stay strong as his family goes through a hard time.

On a related note, Raj Kundra is currently in judicial custody.