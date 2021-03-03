Shraddha Kapoor's Birthday Bash In Maldives: Actress Cuts Cake With Rumoured Beau; Shakes A Leg To 'Kamariya'
Taking some time out from her busy work schedule, Shraddha Kapoor recently jetted off to Maldives with her family for her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding festivities. Her rumoured boyfriend and celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha also accompanied her on this trip.
Meanwhile, the actress who turned 34 today (March 3, 2021) rang her birthday celebrations on Tuesday night by the beach on the tropical island. Shraddha celebrated her birthday at the Ozen Life Maadhoo along with rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha and her family. Here's some inside sneak-peek from her birthday celebration.
Shraddha Kapoor's Loved Up Picture With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohan Shrestha
We came across a picture on social media in which Rohan Shrestha has his arms wrapped around his ladylove's waist, who in turn, is quite surprised to see her birthday cake.
Birthday Love
Shraddha Kapoor is all smiles as she cuts her three tier birthday cake, while Rohan is seen cheering for her.
Shraddha's Birthday Celebration Was A Family Affair
Earlier, while speaking with Hindustan Times, Shakti Kapoor had revealed, "This year, Shraddha's birthday celebration will be huge as all of us including the extended family will be in the Maldives. Wedding and birthday will be big time, sab saath mein hai, toh maza aayega."
We even came across a video in which she is dancing to 'Kamariya' song from her film Stree with her relatives. Have a look.
Workwise, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's yet-to-titled rom-com opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Vishal Furia's Nagin.
