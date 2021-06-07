Sonali Bendre Shares Powerful Post On Cancer Survivors Day; 'Didn't Let The C-World Define My Life'

On Cancer Survivors Day on Sunday (June 6, 2021), Sonali Bendre took to social media to pen a powerful post in which she reflected on her battle with cancer. The Sarfarosh actress shared a then and now collage, featuring a picture of her recent self and one from the time when she was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

Opening up on the lessons she learnt from her battle with the big C, Sonali wrote on her Instagram page, "How time flies... today when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but most importantly I see the will to not let the C word define how my life will be after it... You create the life you choose. The journey is what you make of it... so remember to take #OneDayAtATime and to #SwitchOnTheSunshine #CancerSurvivorsDay."

Sonali's industry colleagues and friends dropped heartfelt comments on her post. Twinkle Khanna wrote, "Big hug." Sussanne Khan's comment read, "Your my warrior princess Sonzyyy ❤️❤️❤️❤️✊🏼✊🏼✊🏼✊🏼✊🏼🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻." Celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Namrata Shirodkar and others also showered love on Sonali's Instagram post.

For the unversed, Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastic cancer in July 2018. Post her diagnosis, the Hum Saath Saath Hai actress flew to New York for treatment, and returned back to Mumbai in December 2018 post recovery.

Earlier, while speaking at India Today Conclave, Sonali had said that her husband Goldie Behl had been her rock and strong pillar of strength when she was battling cancer and added, "My mother always told me that human being matters more. Of course, there are times when you realise material things are also important, which gets you the treatment in the US, but even that cannot give you the joy the family gives and sees you through it. That is the most important thing."

In another interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine, Sonali had said that she was shattered when she came to know that she was diagnosed with cancer, but the thought of death never came to her.

"So when my PET [Positron Emission Tomography] scan showed up cancer spread all over my abdomen, like fairy lights scattered all over, and when the doctor in New York said that there was about 30 per cent chance of it all going away, we were shattered. But the thought of death didn't come to me. I thought this was going to be a long struggle, but I never thought I'd die," Sonali had told the magazine.

With respect to work, Sonali was last seen as a judge on the TV show India's Best Dramebaaz.