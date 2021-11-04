Soni Razdan Says She Regrets Turning Down Gadar; 'I Think Anil Sharma Never Forgive Me'

Soni Razdan in her latest interview with a news portal has revealed that she was offered Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, however she had to reject the film offer owing to a clash in dates with her home production. She further said that she regrets turning down the film, adding that she believes director Anil Sharma never forgave her for her decision.

The War actress told indianexpress.com, "The one project I got offered was Gadar and I said no to it at that moment. Not for any other reason but because I was producing my own show for Star Plus called Aur Phir Ek Din. I was dealing with date issues of actors. I was a producer and I could not deal with having to go away to Lucknow to shoot. I had to go to Lucknow to shoot this wonderful project, which I said no to like a fool."

"I'm so upset that I said no to it because I really wanted to be a part of it. And I think Anil Sharma never forgave me after that. He was like 'How can you say no?' But I said, 'You don't realise what I'm going through. I'm going through a worst nightmare' because I remember I was trying to juggle Kiran Kumar's dates with XYZ's dates with my dates. I couldn't deal. So, I said no to it," Soni told the news portal adding that she would regret the decision for the rest of her life.

Sunny Deol's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had earned big bucks despite locking horns with Aamir Khan's Lagaan at the box office.

On Dusshera this year, the makers announced Gadar 2 with the original cast including Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh who had essayed the role of Sunny and Ameesha's kid in the first film. Currently, Sunny and the team are in Manali for reading sessions for this sequel.