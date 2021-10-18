Sushmita Sen Reveals Why She Doesn't Allow Anyone Including Rohman Shawl To Gift Her Diamonds!

Sushmita Sen is one of the few leading ladies who is an inspiration to many and has been vocal about women empowerment. The actress has once famously said that women must buy their own diamonds.

In her recent interaction with an entertainment portal, the Sirf Tum actress emphasized on that statement again and revealed that she does not even let her boyfriend Rohman Shawl buy her diamonds.

When Sushmita was asked by the news portal if there is any piece of diamond jewellery gifted by Rohman which she holds close to her heart, she replied, "I do not allow friends to gift me diamonds. That does not happen. I buy them, I like gifting them."

Revisiting her famous statement on women buying diamonds for themselves, Sen continued, "This I hold to this day. Size matters so that you can let the man know and see that either you match the size of my diamond or the size of my heart. Heart is going to be tough so work on the diamond please and make it bigger than this. It's important to set benchmarks for yourself."

She also recalled the first diamond she bought for herself and said that it was a ten-cent diamond with a pure gold band that had an open-ended thing" that could be adjusted for size. The actress said that she soon graduated to 22 carat.

Sushmita is in a steady relationship with model Rohman Shawl. Sometime back when she was spotted wearing a ring, rumours flew thick that the couple has got engaged. However, the actress had rubbished those reports and said, "This ring is to remind me and all of you that I don't need a man in my life to have diamonds. I can own them myself."

With respect to work, the diva recently wrapped up the shooting for the second season of her web series Aarya.