triptii-damri-says-she-was-very-nervous-when-she-met-karan-johar-for-the-first-time

She left everyone amazed with her performances in Laila Majnu and Bulbbul and we are waiting desperately for her upcoming projects. Yes, you guessed it right. We're talking about actress Triptii Damri, whose next project is bankrolled by none other than Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Tripti shared her experience about meeting Karan for the first time and revealed that she was extremely nervous, but it was the filmmaker who calmed her down and made her feel comfortable.

"I think even today I get nervous every time I meet someone from the industry. If I don't know someone personally and I am meeting him or her for the first time then I definitely get nervous, and then there I was meeting someone like Karan Johar for the first time. I was really-really nervous. I had only seen him on TV. He sensed that I was nervous and asked me to calm down. He made me feel comfortable," Triptii while speaking to Times Of India.

She further added that during her first meet with Karan, she discussed her career, life and movies in general with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director.

While praising Karan, Triptii asserted that he is always very much invested in the life of his talents.

"Whether it is me or any other talent he gives his 200 per cent into moulding the artiste. He told me that whenever I needed something he will be just a phone call away and that I should never think twice before reaching out to him for help. I feel that's the most wonderful thing a producer can tell his actor,' concluded Triptii.