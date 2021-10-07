Tum Bin Actress Sandali Sinha On Taking Up Less Acting Work: Maybe I Shouldn't Have Exited

Besides the melodious songs, Anubhav Sinha's 2001 romantic drama Tum Bin is still remembered for Sandali Sinha's cute portrayal of Pia. However unlike most newbies, Sinha didn't captalise on this film and did very few films in her acting career. Recently in a tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times, Sandali opened up on her journey in films and what kept her away from taking up more films.

Recalling how she had bagged her debut film Tum Bin, Sandali shared with Hindustan Times, "It all was natural, being in the entertainment industry. I started off as a model, worked in TV for a year, then starred i music videos with Anubhav (Sinha, filmmaker) and his wife Ratna. When they were making their debut film, everything just fell into place. It wasn't really a struggle and I wasn't looking out to become an actor."

The actress revealed that despite staying away from the camera for many years, she still has younger generation walking up to her and appreciating her performance in Tum Bin.

Sinha told the tabloid, "I have younger people who must have been two, three or five when Tum Bin released. They message me saying, 'We really liked what you did', and I say 'Listen, how old were you then?' There is such a reaction from the younger generation, which is lovely to see."

Speaking about how things have been slowly changing when it comes to newcomers in the industry, Sandali said, "They're recognised more, approached more. Back then, it wasn't so much in the public eye, whatever experiences used to happen with us... they were mostly personal. It was great, I enjoyed every moment. Sometimes, what happens is your head swells up after a hit film, it didn't happen to us. It was very organic."

Citing personal reasons behind taking up fewer acting projects, Sandali shared, "I'm from Delhi, so I kept going back there, my family needed me. I did sign a couple of projects in that much time. I got married fairly soon within three years (after making my debut), met my husband, we decided to settle down and that was it. There wasn't any planning put into it, the film naturally happened. Same way, life unfolded naturally after that."

The actress said that post marriage, she wanted to focus on her family life as she feels that she's not someone who can multi-task adding that nobody from Bollywood dissuaded her from settling down.

Sandali also opened up on how it was perceived in the 90s that an actress' career is over post marriage and said, "I guess getting married would've affected the way public looks at you. But now, their opinion of a married woman being romanced by somebody else, is changing. Earlier, it was different. Audiences didn't like to see somebody who belongs to somebody, do all that. They were very traditional, but it's different now. I didn't exit because of that. Maybe I still haven't exited!"

Workwise, Sandali had last made a guest appearance as Pia in Tum Bin 2 in 2016.