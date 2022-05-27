Anek Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Begins On A Dull Note

After their last successful outing Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha have joined hands again for a political thriller titled Anek. The film arrived in cinema halls on Friday (May 27). Upon its release, the film opened to mixed reviews from the critics. While praises poured in for the performances, many felt that the story and direction turned out to be weak.

Anek released in 1200 screens across the nation and 600 screens overseas. Speaking about its performance on its first day of release, early trends suggest that the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer started its journey at the box office on a slow note. If the trade circle is to be believed, the Anubhav Sinha directorial collected around Rs 2-3 Crore on Day 1.

With the film receiving mixed response, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is slowly heading towards the 100 Crore-mark might have an edge over it.

Speaking about collaborating again with Anubhav Sinha after Article 15, Ayushmann told Indian Express in an interview, "What Anubhav sir and I share in common is a vision to see something different unravel on the big screen and to be part of cinema which is entertaining yet socially relevant. Both Article 15 and Anek are films that aren't solely meant to entertain but also spark dialogue and conversation with a larger thought. Anubhav sir has really pushed the envelope with this one and as an artiste I've given it my best shot to ensure his vision stays true to its core."

Besides Ayushmann Khurrana, Anek also features Andrea Kevichusa, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud in pivotal roles.