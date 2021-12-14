Vaani Kapoor On Playing A Trans Woman In Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: I Am Secure Not To Be Affected By Trolls

Vaani Kapoor is currently earning praises from all nooks and corners for her performance in her latest release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which hit the big screens last week. The actress in her latest interview with a leading tabloid, spoke about taking up the role of a trans woman in this Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer and much more.

On being asked why she didn't bat an eyelid before agreeing for this role which many of her industry peers might have shied away from taking up, Vaani told Mid-day, "It's not that if I do this movie, I won't get opportunities to do [glamorous] roles. Also, I am secure to not be affected by trolls. They should not stop you from what you want to do, if you have the conviction. The [male fan base] has loved the movie; they are evolved enough to understand it."

The War actress went on to say that she had full faith in director Abhishek Kapoor when it came to the execution and added, "I thought there might not be enough progressive people to support [the film]. But to my surprise, a lot of people have taken it in the right way. I knew I was in the right hands with Gattu [director]. It could have been tricky. The film could go incredibly wrong if not handled well. It had to have sensitivity and the right sensibility."

Vaani said that she is glad that Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has triggered a conversation for the acceptance of people who have transitioned.

"They have designed Maanvi in such a way to normalise the subject. There is nothing strange about her; she is like you and me. She is attractive like many trans women are. I have not walked a mile in their shoes, but I have tried to be earnest, and did a lot of research. Even if the film changes the mindset of 10 people in the theatre, our job is done. There are so many ifs and buts, and so much ignorance on the subject. The second half of the film, through animation and graph, gives you an idea of how [the gender reassignment surgery] happens. This movie is an attempt to push the bar," the tabloid quoted her as saying.

Vaani Kapoor will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera.