Shamshera Day 3 Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's Action Adventure Has A Dull Weekend

Ranbir Kapoor's latest release, Shamshera has failed to click with the critics as well as the audience. The action entertainer which marked Ranbir's return to the big screen after four years, fell flat at the box office over the weekend and failed to rake in some big numbers.

The Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer opened at the box office on an underwhelming note as it collected Rs 10.25 Crore. The opening box office collection of Shamshera failed to beat that of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; both of which are two of the highest grossing movies of 2022.

Shamshera which opened to poor reviews from the critics, registered minimal growth on Saturday and Sunday. It collected Rs 10.50 Crore and Rs 11 Crore on Day 2 and 3 respectively. The total three-day box office collection now stands at Rs 31.75 Crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and posted, "#Shamshera meets with a tragic fate... Shockingly low weekend biz... Will face rough weather on weekdays... Also, arrival of new films will hit biz hard... Fri 10.25 cr, Sat 10.50 cr, Sun 11 cr. Total: ₹ 31.75 cr. #India biz."

Mounted on a massive budget of Rs 150 Crore, the film was expected to have a massive opening at the box office. However, the action entertainer ended up disappointing the critics as well as the audience.

Meanwhile, after collecting a weekend collection of Rs 31.75 Crore, trade analysts predict a sharp fall for the film. Further, with two big releases- Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns this week, it looks like Shamshera might have a tough time at the box office.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Shamshera also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor and Ronit Roy. Set in 1800s, the period action film revolves around a slave who relentlessly fights for the freedom and integrity of his warrior tribe who is imprisoned and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian Shudh Singh.