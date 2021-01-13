Varun Dhawan To Tie The Knot With His Long-Time Girlfriend Natasha Dalal In January: Report
It's no secret that actor Varun Dhawan is dating his childhood friend Natasha Dalal. Lately, the Coolie No 1 actor has been quite vocal about his relationship with his long-time girlfriend in his interviews. Natasha too, has been seen bonding with Varun's family. Amid these, the speculations around their impending wedding continue to hit the town.
According to the buzz, Varun and Natasha were to get hitched in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic spoiled their plans. Now, it looks like the Judwaa 2 actor has finally decided to say 'I do' to his lady love. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Varun and Natasha are all set to tie the knot this month.
Wedding Bells Ringing For Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal
A Pinkvilla report stated that Varun and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal will be getting married in Alibaug this month, and revealed that the actor recently visited the town to book a five-star hotel for his upcoming nuptials. The entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "It's going to be a big, fat Punjabi wedding but with a restricted guest list, thanks to COVID-19. A list of 200 people has been finalised by the Dhawans for the wedding in Alibaug."
Did Varun Dhawan Drop A Hint About His Wedding In An Interview?
Recently, while speaking with Filmfare magazine, the actor had opened up about his marriage plans and said, "Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean... I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty."
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Have Known Each Other Since School Days
On Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show, What Women Want, Varun had recalled how he fell in love with Natasha and said, "I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it."
