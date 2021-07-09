Vikrant Massey Clarifies He Wasn't Scared Of Performing Intimate Scenes With Taapsee; 'We Are Professionals'

During the promotions of Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu had said in one of her interviews that her co-stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane were scared to perform intimate scenes with her for the film and that she hoped she made them comfortable while filming those sequences.

However in a recent tete-a-tete with Spotboye, Vikrant clarified Taapsee's comment and said that she is a jovial person who cannot keep quiet for more than five minutes. He further added that his co-star made this statement in a jest which was picked up by news outlet for clickbait reasons.

Vikrant told the news portal, "Naah, aisa kuch nahi hai (It's nothing like that). Taapsee is a very jovial person. Woh 5 minutes se zyaada chup nahin baithh sakti; woh hansti rehti hai poora time (She keeps laughing the entire time). She just said in one interview -- all in fun -- 'intimate scenes kartey time yeh ladke dar rahe the (the guys were scared about doing the intimate scenes'). And it got picked up by a few publications that believe in clickbait headlines and articles -- because they help them in reaching out to people. These articles, however, help us too in reaching out to people. That's a great symbiotic relationship, and we are not worried about it."

He further added that they were thorough professionals and if certain level of kindness or gentleness is taken as being intimated then people need to understand different aspects of relationships.

Vikrant said, "But if I have to clear the air about it, nobody was scared. Of anything. We are thorough professionals. If a certain level of kindness or gentleness is taken as being intimidated, then people really need to sort of understand different aspects of relationships."

Speaking about Haseen Dillruba, the film which released on Netflix last week, opened to mixed reviews from the critics. The murder mystery stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in pivotal roles.