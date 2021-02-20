Virat Kohli Loves Being With Wife Anushka Sharma; Says 'She Has Been A Pillar Of Strength For Me'

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli always shell out some major relationship goals with their love and admiration for each other. In a recent conversation with with former England cricketer Mark Nicholas on his 'Not Just Cricket' podcast, Virat revealed how he and his wife discuss how to deal with the negativity. He said that his 'great detailed conversations' with Anushka are extremely helpful for him mentally.

Virat called his actress-wife his 'pillar of strength' and said, "Anushka and I have such great detailed conversations about the complexity of the mind and how it can pull you into negativity and what are the things that matter to put things into perspective. She has been a pillar of strength for me in that regard. Because she herself is at a level where she had to deal with a lot of that negativity. So she understands my situation and I understand her situation."

The Indian cricketer said that he loves spending quality time with his wife. Virat admitted in the podcast that he would probably not have 'clarity' if he did not have Anushka in his life. He said that she understands exactly what he is thinking, feeling and going through.

"We love being with each other. There is no other explanation for it at all. We realise more and more as we grow in life that it is really spending quality time together that matters at the end of the day because you are together for life," the star cricketer told Nicholas.

He further added, "You are in this journey forever. Everything else that you do is a part of it. You continue walking on that path together years after everything is done and dusted. Your family is growing, everything is moving on, but still, you are two people that chose to be with each other, chose to come together and move on in life, move forward from there on."

Virat and Anushka's love story began while shooting a commercial for a shampoo brand. After being in a steady relationship for several years, the lovebirds has a hush-hush wedding in Italy in 2018. In January this year, the couple welcomed their first-born, daughter Vamika.

