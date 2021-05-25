Sanjay Dutt Pays Tribute To Dad Sunil Dutt On His Death Anniversary With An Emotional Note

Sanjay Dutt recently took to social media to pen a heartfelt post in memory of his father and late actor Sunil Dutt on his death anniversary today. Sunil had passed away due to heart attack at his Mumbai home on May 25, 2005.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt Says Cancer Is A Recent Scar; 'I Will Be Out Of It Soon'

The Munna Bhai MBBS actor shared an old picture along with an emotional note on his social media. Summing up his emotions for his father, the caption of the post is the perfect verbiage for any child's emotions.

In the snap, a young Sanjay Dutt is standing just beside his father Sunil Dutt who he looks up to, even in the picture. The caption reads, "A parent, an idol, a friend, a mentor - you were everything to me. Love you Dad, miss you."

Have a look at the post.

Expressing his truest emotion, the photo posted by Sanjay Dutt is for everyone to reminisce. Everyone is familiar with the abundance of love the actor has for his parents. His father, Sunil Dutt was the anchor of his ship and an epitome of strength and also, a phenomenal actor. Today, on his death anniversary, he is missed dearly.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt Remembers Mother Nargis On Her Death Anniversary With A Priceless Throwback Picture

Sanjay Dutt's close Paresh Ghelani commented on his post, "Miss you Dad!! Mahatma of his days !!. Wish he had few more years to make even more an impact on a common citizen that usually is overlooked!!. Love you and miss you immensely!! 🙌🙌."

Talking about Sanjay Dutt's upcoming projects, the actor will be seen Yash's KGF Chapter 2, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera and Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj.