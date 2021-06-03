Exclusive: Yash Chopra Foundation Comes To The Aid Of Cine Dancers Association With Rs 5000 For Each Member

The Yash Chopra Foundation is going out of its way to help daily wage workers including the Cine Dancers Association (CDA), which has been the most hit during the pandemic and the lockdown. Ravi Kanwar, General Secretary, CDA, told Filmibeat that the chairman of the association, Nilesh Paradkar, and the committee members reached out to Rishabh Chopra of the foundation to appraise him about the condition of the CDA members.

Kanwar added, "Rishabh Chopra told us that their organisation was keen to help all of the daily wage workers of the film industry. Chopra was most gracious and heard the plight of the majority of the dancers who had crossed their prime and were struggling to make ends meet. He promised to help the members of the CDA.''

Rishabh Chopra took personal interest and within a week some members of the CDA received Rs 5000 each in their bank accounts. The Yash Chopra Foundation made sure the ration kits were dropped at the doorstep of the CDA members, as far as Thane, Kalyan and Dombivali in the outskirts of Mumbai.

However, Kanwar said that it would not have been possible without the help of the FWICE, as they were the one to share the CDA list with YRF.

Notably, the Yash Chopra Foundation launched the 'Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative' to provide support to thousands of daily wage workers in the film industry. As part of the initiative, the foundation kickstarted a direct benefit transfer of Rs 5000 to the women and senior citizens of the industry as well as distribute Ration kits to workers for a family of 4 for an entire month through their NGO partners Youth Feed India.

Earlier, a Senior Vice President of Yash Raj Films reportedly sent a letter to the president of FWICE, Akshaye Widhani, and revealed that the studio has sent a request to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allocate and allow YRF to purchase COVID-19 vaccines for the members of the film industry's federation in Mumbai.